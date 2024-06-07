Capital Research Global Investors Has $60.09 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in WestRock were worth $60,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $198,063,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,378,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $55,228,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

