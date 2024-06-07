Capital Research Global Investors Has $78.48 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $78,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.2 %

MSM stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.