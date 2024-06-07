Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $112,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $276.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.35. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

