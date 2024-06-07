Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,786,503 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $126,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $137.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

