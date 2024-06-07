Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 2,200,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.38% of Newmont worth $124,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $42.50 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

