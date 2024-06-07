Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 600,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.07% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $70,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,609.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.