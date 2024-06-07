Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 919 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,490,938 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $135,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

