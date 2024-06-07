Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 1,164,100 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

