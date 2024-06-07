Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,419,842 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,842 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.45 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at $961,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,211,087 shares of company stock worth $703,412,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

