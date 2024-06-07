Capital Research Global Investors Sells 24,769,143 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,769,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $57,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

