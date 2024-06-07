Capital Research Global Investors Sells 488,824 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,824 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.68% of Smartsheet worth $109,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $68,879,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Trading Up 17.0 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

