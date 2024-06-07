Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,933,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Marqeta were worth $41,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.33 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.