Capital World Investors Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,706,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,456,377 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $245,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

