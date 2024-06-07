Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.
CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Shares of CPRI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Capri has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
