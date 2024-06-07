Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after acquiring an additional 523,796 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Capri has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.