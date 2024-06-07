CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CarMax worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the period.
CarMax Stock Performance
NYSE:KMX opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax
In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMX
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.