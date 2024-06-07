CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CarMax worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

