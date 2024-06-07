Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 48,033 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.45. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Cascades Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cascades
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.