Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire Sells 48,033 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.45. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

