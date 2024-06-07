CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 10,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

