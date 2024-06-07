Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

CGAU opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $9,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

