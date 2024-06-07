Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 11,450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

