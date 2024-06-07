Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 87,254 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

