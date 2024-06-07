Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 125,569 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

