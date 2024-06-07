Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 182,134 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,134 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

FBND stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

