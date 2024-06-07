Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
MDY opened at $538.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
