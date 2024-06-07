Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 551.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 393,180 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,768,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 246,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

