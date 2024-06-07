Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.52 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

