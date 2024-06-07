Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,045.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.41 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $255.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

