Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

NVO stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

