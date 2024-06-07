Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $103.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

