Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 968.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.67. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

