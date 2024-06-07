Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,013 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

