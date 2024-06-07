Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 28,842 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

