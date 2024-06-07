Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 57,916 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

