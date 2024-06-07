Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $418.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $419.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.52.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

