Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

