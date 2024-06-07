Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 13,782 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.76% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

