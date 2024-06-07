Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 26,837 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

