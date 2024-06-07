Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

