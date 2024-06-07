Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 411 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,225.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 296,105 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2,765.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261,848 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $220.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.