Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,900,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO opened at $99.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

