ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

