Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Mariner LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.19. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

