CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Trading Up 0.5%

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.15. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.

