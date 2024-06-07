CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

