CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in PulteGroup by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 128,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $114.49 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

