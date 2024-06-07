CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.