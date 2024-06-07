CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,337,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.