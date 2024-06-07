CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,233 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 578,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,502,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

