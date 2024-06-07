CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 520 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

