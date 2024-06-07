CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 684 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.