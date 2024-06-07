CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 821 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after buying an additional 279,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $26,604,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.